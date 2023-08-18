FILM: STRANGE WAY OF LIFE and LA VOIX HUMAINE ****

18 August 2023.

By Neptune

STRANGE WAY OF LIFE and LA VOIX HUMAINE ****

2 short films by PEDRO ALMODOVAR.

Here is when you can see a true master at work! The multi award-winning Spanish director Almodovar is already renowned for his colourful, flamboyant films about serious subjects, such as the 1989 “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!”, the 1991 “High Heels”, or the 2006 “Volver”. In fact he can take the most taboo themes – such as the impregnation of a woman in a coma – as in his 2002 film, “Talk to Her”, and make it into something tender and almost understandable. Quite a feat that.

His mastery shines in these two short films (exceptionally in English) about completely different topics and worlds, lasting only about 30 minutes each, yet having the wisdom, emotions and enigma of much of existence within them.

“Strange Way of Life” is about two cowboys who come together after some years (somewhat similar to “Brokeback Mountain”), starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, tipping a hat to Almodovar’s own way of life. It’s both a tongue-in-cheek parody and deeply felt.

On the other hand “La Voix Humaine” is a look at a sophisticated woman (a sublime Tilda Swinton) who is experiencing a tormenting breakdown of her love life. Based on a short play by Jean Cocteau, and also on a riveting portrayal of a jilted woman by the late, great Anna Magnani, this is pure Almodovar – elegant, mysterious, fascinating.

Two moments and ways of life, two short masterpieces.

FEARLESS FLYERS/ NORTHERN COMFORT (Zones de turbulences) *1/2

This film seems to have multiple names for a pretty dismal comedy. In fact not only dismal, but downright discomforting, and not just due to its subject matter, but rather the execution of it, plus its unpleasant, exaggerated characters.

The story is about a trial flight for a group of people who have fear of flying. Unfortunately for them, their turbulent journey gets waylaid to the freezing north (Iceland), whence comes the director of the film, Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurosson, who tends to make dark films about troublesome individuals, as in his 2017 “Under the Tree”.

The events and supposed humour are as heavy and messy as their trip, so join them at your own peril. And the lately ever-present Timothy Spall is getting more annoying with age. Sorry about that – both the remark and the fact…

BLUE BEETLE *1/2

The (gooey, sweet) end does not justify the (tiresomely violent) means in this latest superhuman action film from the Warner Brothers’ DC Comics. They’ve discovered a new character within their stable of “heroes” – the Blue Beetle! Oh dear – did Susan Sarandon really need the money so badly that she would lend her talents to this venture?

There’s a very close-knit, struggling Mexican family, in some rich metropolis resembling Miami, whose idealistic son has just come back with a college degree and dreams of a better future for them all. There’s the hugely rich, evil family whose conglomerate deals in futuristic war weapons, with Sarandon’s character at the head of it. And the two opposites conveniently converge to create new havoc and adventures for the mainly 12-year-old target audience. It’ll probably make big bucks at the box-office.

Again, at your own risk….

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

