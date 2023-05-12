FILM: THE POPE’S EXORCIST ***

11 May 2023.

THE POPE’S EXORCIST ***

With this semi-horror film I had expected an embarrassing downturn for the once-revered Russell Crowe (at the height of his fame in the early 2000s Crowe had received an Oscar for “Gladiator”, a BAFTA for “A Beautiful Mind” and multiple nominations for his outstanding acting.) I was pleasantly surprised to the contrary, as the film is well developed in its genre.

This gripping, gothic-like modern yarn about the exorcism of a young boy in a haunted castle in Spain is loosely based on the books by Father Gabriele Amorth (1925-2016), who was once the Vatican’s chief exorcist. And it is buoyed by Amorth’s (played by Crowe) power of persuasion and wit under the most dire circumstances. Crowe’s admirable Italian accent doesn’t hurt either.

There are a mother and her two reluctant children who have come to renovate and then sell this ancient property which they have inherited. The place ends up terrifying them and almost destroys her son. Then there is the Vatican with all its mysteries, secrets and rivalries. And there are the Devil and his helpers, come to take over the Church from the depths of the Spanish Inquisition. Don’t ask – this film by the Australian Julius Avery and a wonderfully campy Crowe, will clear it all up for you. If that’s your taste. The special effects are effective and impressive, as is the always-talented Russell, with just a few more kilos.

MISANTHROPE (To Catch A Killer) *1/2

This was supposed to be a great work because of its director’s previous multi award-winning, brilliantly conceived 2014 film, “Wild Tales”. It was Argentina’s most successful film, as was his highly popular TV series, “Los Simuladores”. So Damian Szifron became Argentina’s favourite young director. Unfortunately, his first English-language endeavour does not have the same clever verve and intelligent social satire as his native works.

Shailene Woodley has co-produced and stars in this dark psychological thriller as a dedicated but very troubled police officer. When a mass shooter begins to terrorise the city of Baltimore, she is handpicked by a top FBI investigator (Ben Mendelsohn) to help track down the killer. The chief is a perceptive, over-ambitious character, she is suffering from childhood traumas. The film tries to be as potent and gruesome as “Silence of the Lambs” or “Seven”, but its exaggerated script and overacting make it a tiresome puzzle that leaves one with a hollow feeling and a blurred memory of two troubled hours.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

