In 10 years 40% of Swiss workers will regularly work from home, predicts research

According to a report published this week, 40% of employees in Switzerland are predicted to regularly work from home within the next 10 years.

In 2001, less than 1% of Switzerland’s employees did more than half of their work from home. By 2019, the same figure was 25%. Then Covid-19 struck. During the first lockdown in spring of 2020, 50% of workers worked from home, 20% partially and 30% exclusively. Since then many have returned to the office. But notions of what is possible have changed.

As norms shift and technology progresses more work will be done remotely, predict the report’s authors. Within 10 years, 40%, possibly more, of workers could regularly be working from home, although the number working exclusively from home is likely to remain limited.

The forecast rise in remote working is expected to boost the attractiveness of well-connected small- to medium-sized towns where people can find homes with more space with better access to outside. Tourist towns where second homes are popular are likely to become more attractive too.

At the same time, where people choose to live is unlikely to fundamentally change, according to the report. Existing social networks will remain important and restrict the distance people are prepared to move. In addition, lifestyle preferences, including home layout and location, tend to remain stable throughout life. And, Switzerland’s decentralised economy and efficient infrastructure have already led many people to live away from their place of work, so the phenomenon is already baked in to a significant degree.

Government press release (in French)

WhatsApp