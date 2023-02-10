Migros Bank to end nighttime cash withdrawals after spate of bank machine attacks

After a rising number of attacks on cash machines across Switzerland, Migros Bank has decided it will probably close all of its machines overnight, reported RTS.

© Denis Linine | Dreamstime.com

Last year, at least 38 cash dispensing machines were blown up and robbed across Switzerland. The most recent attack at the end of January 2023 was on a machine in the town of Neuendorf in the canton of Solothurn.

In 2021, the explosive charge used on one machine was so large that it destroyed part of the bank branch as well as the cash dispenser.

Faced with the rising number of attacks, Migros Bank has been reducing the number of machines open at night. From the end of February 2023, the policy of closing the machines from 11pm until 5pm is likely to be extended across all of Switzerland.

According to the federal police, there were 18 bank machine attacks in 2018, 56 in 2019, 45 in 2020 and 49 in 2021. By mid-September 2022, 38 attacks had been recorded.

Investigations have revealed that there are several criminal groups consisting of three to four people operating in Switzerland. The criminals come from different parts of Europe including eastern Europe, Benelux and France. To escape, several vehicles with false plates are typically used.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





