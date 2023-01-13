No Covid tests for travellers from China entering Switzerland

On 11 January 2023, Switzerland’s government announced that the current epidemiological situation does not warrant compulsory testing for travellers from China.

The Swiss Federal Council discussed the latest EU recommendations on the measures to be taken for persons entering the Union by air when it met on 11 January 2023 and decided that travellers from China should not be required to undergo compulsory COVID-19 testing at the present time.

The Omicron variants of the coronavirus presently circulating in China pose only a small risk to the Swiss population and the Swiss health system, it said. However, travellers from and to China should be more comprehensively informed about hygiene measures. In addition, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) advises travellers from China to wear face masks.

According to the latest findings, the variants of the coronavirus currently circulating in China are Omicron variants which are already widespread in Switzerland and on the decline. In addition, the circulation of the virus in Switzerland is currently so high that compulsorily testing the relatively small number of persons arriving in the country from China directly by air would have minimal impact on the virus’s current spread. The risk of new virus variants of concern developing is also no higher in China than elsewhere, said the government.

However, the epidemiological situation in Switzerland will continue to be closely monitored, it said.

