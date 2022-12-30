Rules on Swiss wills to change in 2023

In Switzerland, limits are placed on what people can put into a will. Currently, a minimum of a quarter of a person’s assets must be left to a surviving spouse and at least 3/8ths to any children or their descendants.

Someone in Switzerland dying without a will before 31 December 2022 will have their assets divided 50/50 between their spouse and their children (or descendants if a child has passed away). Via a will the amount passed to a spouse could be reduced to a 1/4 and the amount left to children to 3/8ths.

From 1 January 2023, these restrictions will be loosened, reported RTS. The minimum of 1/4 that must be left to a surviving spouse will remain the same, however, the minimum that must be bequeathed to children will be cut from 3/8ths to a 1/4. This means up to a half of all assets can be passed on to someone other than a spouse and their children. The shares get more complicated when there are no children or spouses. And the rules can be overridden by those in line to receive assets renouncing their share.

A key driver behind the change is to offer greater scope to distribute more to past spouses and new unmarried partners and their children. The changes were agreed by the Federal Government in 2018 but only enter into force in 2023.

