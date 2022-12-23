FILM: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY ***

23 December 2022.

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY ***

This is the biopic about the beautiful Whitney Houston of the magnificent voice. Who can ever forget her electrifying rendition of “I Will Always Love You”, from her film, “The Bodyguard”?

Director Kasi Lemmons handles Houston’s turbulent life with all its ups and downs with discretion and admiration for her incredible talent. Her struggles to be the good daughter and adhere to her religious background, her fluid sexuality, the pressures of balancing a booming career and her family life, her battles with drugs – it’s all here, but drawn with a loving hand.

And best of all, her thrilling songs are all done with Whitney’s own voice, for who else could possibly have that range, power and beauty? The lip-synching is amazing, while English actress Naomi Ackie literally brings Whitney to life. And Stanley Tucci is as always excellent as Clive Davis, the record producer who discovered her and supported her as a friend throughout her career.

Mercifully, this is a fine homage to a great talent without going into the grim details of her downfall. This is one to see.

