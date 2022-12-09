Swiss hospitals postponing non-urgent operations

The ever increasing cost of Swiss healthcare does not translate into prompt service. Despite spending more Switzerland is suffering from a shortage of healthcare workers. And this is leading to the postponement of certain operations in some cantons, reported RTS.

In French-speaking Switzerland, the hospital system is under strain. In the cantons of Fribourg, Bern, Valais and Vaud non-urgent operations have been postponed, wrote the broadcaster. A lack of staff was the main reason cited. In Vaud the delays relate only to paediatric operations.

In Valais the delaying of operations started six weeks ago where the pressure is most intense in the paediatric department. And the number of postponements could rise according one hospital director who is concerned about rising numbers of ski accidents and viral infections over winter.

The last time operations were delayed in Switzerland was during the Covid pandemic.

