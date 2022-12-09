Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss hospitals postponing non-urgent operations

Swiss hospitals postponing non-urgent operations

By Leave a Comment

The ever increasing cost of Swiss healthcare does not translate into prompt service. Despite spending more Switzerland is suffering from a shortage of healthcare workers. And this is leading to the postponement of certain operations in some cantons, reported RTS.

man operating a surgery
Photo by Vidal Balielo Jr. on Pexels.com

In French-speaking Switzerland, the hospital system is under strain. In the cantons of Fribourg, Bern, Valais and Vaud non-urgent operations have been postponed, wrote the broadcaster. A lack of staff was the main reason cited. In Vaud the delays relate only to paediatric operations.

In Valais the delaying of operations started six weeks ago where the pressure is most intense in the paediatric department. And the number of postponements could rise according one hospital director who is concerned about rising numbers of ski accidents and viral infections over winter.

The last time operations were delayed in Switzerland was during the Covid pandemic.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp