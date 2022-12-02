Le News

World Cup: Switzerland through to next round after beating Serbia

On 2 December 2022, Switzerland beat Serbia 3:2 to secure a place in the next round of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The three goals were scored by Xherdan Shaqiri (at 20 minutes), Breel Embolo (at 44 minutes) and Remo Freuler (at 48 minutes). 35 minutes into the match Switzerland was losing by one goal (1:2) before equalising at the 44 minute mark. A third goal, scored by Remo Freuler, came at 48 minutes after which Switzerland managed to hold its ground.

Overall, the match was tense with 6 yellow cards given to the Serbian team and 4 to the Swiss team.

Switzerland will face Portugal on the evening of Tuesday 6 December 2022.

FIFA match summary (in English)

