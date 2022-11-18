Le News

Swiss fondu gets its own trademark

The Swiss cheese fondu “moitié-moitié”, which means half-half in English, will soon have its own figurative trademark, reports RTS.

On 16 November 2022, the cheese producers’ association in the canton of Fribourg announced that it had applied for a trademark for the well-known “moitié-moitié” cheese fondu, which is made up of a 50/50 mix of Gruyere AOP and Vacherin Fribourgeois AOP cheeses made in the canton of Fribourg.

According to the association, the trademark is needed because the term “moitié-moitié” is being applied to fondus that do not follow the correct recipe, a practice that is confusing for consumers and detrimental to the canton’s farmers and cheese producers.

It is hoped the new brand will boost the product and improve traceability.

Gruyere AOP cheese is well known hard cheese, although some countries ignore the Gruyere trademark and produce their own varieties of it that often taste different. Vacherin Fribourgeois AOP is a semi-hard cheese produced only in the canton of Fribourg. It is softer than Gruyere AOP and has a sharp nutty flavour.

RTS article (in French)

WhatsApp