Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss eat more cheese in 2021

Swiss eat more cheese in 2021

By Leave a Comment

A report published on 25 March 2022, showed average annual cheese consumption in Switzerland hit 23.17 kilos per person in 2021, up from 23.07 kilos in 2020 (+0.4%).

© Izanbar | Dreamstime.com

Residents of Switzerland consumed a total of 203,896 tonnes of cheese in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 1,089 tonnes (+0.5%). The most popular cheeses were fondu and raclette, Switzerland’s famous duo of cheese dishes. These two dishes together accounted for around a quarter of total cheese consumed in Switzerland in 2021.

Over the years, there has been a trend towards semi-hard cheese such as Tête de Moine AOP, Vacherin Fribourgeois AOP and raclette cheeses. Consumption of cheese made from buffalo milk has also increased and led to a 35 grams per capita an increase in the consumption of specialty cheeses.

Overall, 63% of the cheese consumed in Switzerland in 2021 was produced in Switzerland. In 2020, the same percentage was 64.9%.

Consumption of domestic cheeses was highest for cream cheeses – fromage frais, serre (57.4%), semi-soft cheeses (75.6%) and hard cheeses (79.4%). Soft cheeses (28.4%) and extra hard cheeses (21.6%) were mainly imported.

The biggest fall in the domestic share of cheese consumed in Switzerland was for cream cheeses like fromage frais and serre (-4.3%). In 2021, 42.6% of such cheeses consumed in Switzerland was imported, up from 38.3% in 2020.

More on this:
Swissmilk report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp