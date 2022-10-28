Federal commission takes aim at minimum wages

Across most of Switzerland there is no minimum wage. However, the cantons of Neuchâtel (CHF 20 per hour), Geneva (CHF 23 per hour), Jura, Ticino and Basel-City have them. This week, a federal parliamentary commission voted in favour of challenging the applicability of these minimum wages, reported RTS.

Photo by Life Of Pix on Pexels.com

If a national negotiation between employers and unions reaches a national deal on wages that is lower than the cantonal minimum it creates a disconnect.

A federal parliamentary motion, endorsed this week by a commission, aims to give pay rates reached in national wage agreements precedence over cantonal minimum wages.

The commission voted 11 to 10 in favour of the plan this week, arguing that cantonal minimum salaries create uncertainty when unions and employers negotiate salary deals. Rules that gave negotiated pay deals priority over minimum wages would solve the issue, they argue.

The governments of Geneva and Neuchâtel reject the idea and described it as a violation of the will of voters – minimum wages were endorsed in these cantons by a majority of voters in cantonal referenda.

The Federal Council also rejects the idea, which will now be discussed in Switzerland’s federal parliament.

