Swiss state employee pay and numbers should be cut, argues party

The Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) argued this week that the CHF 6 billion spent on state employees should be cut, reported 20 Minutes.

© Guenter Purin | Dreamstime.com

Since 2007, the amount spent on state employees has risen by around a third from CHF 4.5 billion to more than CHF 6 billion. In 2021, there were close to 40,000 people working for the Swiss state, a number the UDC/SVP would like to see cut by 9%. It would also like to see pay cuts to bring the total cost down to CHF 5 billion, said Thomas Aeschi, a member of the UDC/SVP. In 2020, median pay for state employees was 26% higher than median private sector pay.

However, according to Thomas Schmutz from the Federal Office for Human Resources, positions have been eliminated over the years at the same time as number have been growing. In addition, the department is hiring based on a legal mandate. It is the responsibility of parliament to cut work and the positions that go with it, said Schmutz.

More on this:

20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





