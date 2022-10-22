Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss state employee pay and numbers should be cut, argues party

Swiss state employee pay and numbers should be cut, argues party

By Leave a Comment

The Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) argued this week that the CHF 6 billion spent on state employees should be cut, reported 20 Minutes.

© Guenter Purin | Dreamstime.com

Since 2007, the amount spent on state employees has risen by around a third from CHF 4.5 billion to more than CHF 6 billion. In 2021, there were close to 40,000 people working for the Swiss state, a number the UDC/SVP would like to see cut by 9%. It would also like to see pay cuts to bring the total cost down to CHF 5 billion, said Thomas Aeschi, a member of the UDC/SVP. In 2020, median pay for state employees was 26% higher than median private sector pay.

However, according to Thomas Schmutz from the Federal Office for Human Resources, positions have been eliminated over the years at the same time as number have been growing. In addition, the department is hiring based on a legal mandate. It is the responsibility of parliament to cut work and the positions that go with it, said Schmutz.

More on this:
20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp