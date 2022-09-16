Roger Federer bows out of tennis competition

Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announced on 15 September 2022 that he would retire after competing in the Laver Cup later this month.

Only Spain’s Nadal (22 titles) and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (21 titles) have more men’s Grand Slam singles titles than 41-year-old Federer.

Federer, who was born in Basel, entered the the game aged 16 in 1998 and won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. 2022 marks 24 years of tennis for Federer, over which time he has played in more than 1,500 matches.

In Basel, Federer’s home town, the tennis player’s retirement announcement did not come as a surprise. It has long been apparent that the 41-year-old would retire from global tennis, Basel Education and Sports Director Conradin Cramer told SRF. Cramer said that he had expected that the end of Federer’s career was not far off. I fully understand Federer taking this step, he said. What remains is respect for his incredible career and the greatest tennis player of all time, said Cramer. And despite his great successes, he always remained one of us.

