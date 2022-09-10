Swiss government announces wish to work more closely with NATO

On 7 September 2022, Switzerland’s Federal Council published a report on its military plans, which include more antitank weapons and closer cooperation with NATO.

By attacking Ukraine, Russia has destroyed the foundations of peace in Europe, wrote the Federal Council. Switzerland therefore intends to cooperate more closely with international organisations on security and defence while maintaining neutrality, concluded the report, which was approved by the Federal Council this week.

Switzerland must strengthen military cooperation with NATO. It must also fill critical gaps in its military hardware, such as antitank weapons. Closer cooperation should be used to strengthen Switzerland’s own defence capabilities, while maintaining neutrality, it said. Closer cooperation could include increased participation in exercises, an expansion of military cooperation capability to defence-related areas, an intensification of the partnership status with NATO or participation of the Swiss army in EU associations such as the EU Rapid Deployment Capacity, a unit focused on rescue, evacuation and stabilisation operations, said the press release.

The report’s conclusions have been criticised by some who see them as the erosion of Swiss neutrality.

