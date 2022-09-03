Swiss government launches energy saving campaign

On 31 August 2022, Switzerland’s federal government launched its campaign to cut energy consumption to reduce the risks of an energy shortfall over the coming winter.

The government stressed that there was currently no energy shortfall. However, Simonetta Sommaruga, the minister in charge of energy, said it was important to cut energy consumption to avoid the risk of forced cuts.

An energy cut of a few weeks could cost the Swiss economy CHF 100 billion francs, warned Monika Rühl, president of economiesuisse, an organisation representing the interests of around 100,000 business.

The government’s top 5 energy saving tips for households include:

Cutting heating temperatures. Never heat rooms to more than 20 degrees. Reducing the thermostat by 1 degree can cut heating energy consumption by 10%. Put lids on pots while cooking. A large part of the energy evaporates from an open pot. A lid helps to retain heat and accelerate cooking. Turn off lights when you leave a room. Leaving lights on in empty rooms is an unnecessary waste of energy. Turn computers and electrical appliances off completely. Appliances on standby continue to consume energy. Choose showers over baths. Take short showers at no more than 37 degrees, a temperature ideal for the body and for saving energy.

In addition to helping to avoid an energy shortage, using less energy cuts emissions and saves money.

