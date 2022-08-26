Chart of the week: the nationalities becoming Swiss in 2021

In 2021, nearly 37,000 people became Swiss, roughly 11% more than in 2020, according to data published this week by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The largest contingent of newly minted Swiss citizens in 2021 were German, followed by Italians, citizens of the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, French and Portuguese. Back in 2000, Italians led by a large margin.

In 2021, 7,940 Germans became Swiss citizens, 4,215 Italians, 3,770 citizens of Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro, 3,174 French and 2,807 Portuguese. Other nationalities with high numbers of naturalisations included Turkish (1,459) and Spanish (1,086) citizens.

English-speakers were well down the ranking. 855 British subjects became Swiss in 2021, 338 Americans, 191 Canadians, 68 Australians, 46 South Africans and 15 New Zealanders. In addition, very few Asians became Swiss. Only 15 Japanese, 182 Chinese and 351 Indians.

Leading cantons included Zurich (9,786), Vaud (6,624), Geneva (2,391) and Bern (2,185). Appenzell Innerrhoden (19), Uri (47), Obwalden (48) and Nidwalden (66) had the lowest numbers of naturalisations in 2021.

