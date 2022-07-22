Switzerland may have passed 6th Covid peak

Data published this week on 19 July 2022, suggest that 6th wave Covid-19 infections in Switzerland may have peaked.

Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels.com

Data published by Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health show 46,099 new cases over the 7 days to 18 July 2022. Over the prior 7 days there were 55,339 cases. Recorded cases have dropped 17% week on week. In addition, the number of weekly hospitalisations has fallen from 429 to 227 and deaths from 28 to 18.

The peak of the 6th seems to have been reached, said Samia Hurst, a former vice-president of Switzerland’s Covid-19 task force, when interviewed by RTS.

However, even though the coronavirus is less reported by the media it has not disappeared, said Hurst. In addition, the virus has changed its behaviour and lost its seasonal nature. Viruses typically spread most rapidly during winter. The recent wave took place during summer.

Hurst encourages people to get vaccinated. The rate of vaccination is “very average” in Switzerland compared to other developed nations, she said. It is important to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated especially given that a large portion of the collective immunity in Switzerland is due to people catching Omicron in spring. Immunity generated by Omicron infection protects people poorly against other variants, according to Hurst.

