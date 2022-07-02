Le News

Swiss restaurant fines those who don’t finish their meals

An Indian restaurant in Baden in the Swiss canton of Aargau threatens those who don’t finish their plates with fines. The system has been in place for two years, reports Le Matin.

Casanova restaurant Baden – source Facebook

In a bid to cut food waste the Casanova restaurant has come up with a system of CHF 5 fines for unfinished plates. Wasted food is a particular problem at the restaurant’s buffet. Diners with eyes larger than their stomachs load their plates with more food than they can eat and the uneaten portion ends up in the bin. Customers regularly leave have eaten plates to taste another dish, explained restaurant boss Sulman Ghauri.

The CHF 5 franc fine system has been in place for two years. 90% of customers approve of the system, said Ghauri. However, the restaurant has never forced anyone to pay the fines. Instead they act as a warning. Although, Ghauri says he is ready to enforce fines for anyone who ignores the warning.

