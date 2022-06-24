Switzerland’s underground freight project gets start date

This week, a project to build an underground freight tunnel network stretching from Geneva to St Gallen, was given a start date of 1 August 2022 by the Federal Council, reported RTS.

The Cargo sous terrain (CST) project will connect Switzerland’s key hubs starting in 2031. CST aims to take the strain off the road and railway networks, reduce the environmental impact of transport and improve the delivery of goods across the country.

The project, which was launched in 2013, includes a three lane underground tunnel network with automated, driverless electric transport vehicles travelling at 30km an hour operating 24 hours a day. In addition, there will be a rapid overhead roof track will deliver smaller packages.

The first 70 km section of the tunnel network connecting Härkingen-Niederbipp with Zurich (shown in red) is scheduled for completion in 2031. The rest of the network, a further 430 km of tunnels, is scheduled for completion by 2045.

The project, which is funded by private investors, is expected to cost between CHF 30 and 35 billion. Private investors include Migros, Coop, Swisscom, Swiss Post, Manor, Helvetia, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich Airport, Swiss Rail Cargo, La Mobilière, Implenia, Groupe Vaudoise Assurances, Panalpina and Holcim. Foreign companies have also invested.

Switzerland’s parliament approved the project in December 2021 and no referendum was launched against it.

More information on the project can be found on the company’s website.

