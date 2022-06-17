Le News

Psychotherapy to be covered by basic Swiss health insurance

From 1 July 2022, psychotherapy provided by trained psychologists will be reimbursed under Switzerland’s basic compulsory health insurance, reported RTS.

anonymous female therapist and client sitting in armchairs during session in modern office
Photo by SHVETS production on Pexels.com

To qualify for reimbursement the service will need to be prescribed by a doctor and meet certain conditions. Pricing for the service remains to be set. The federal government and cantons still need to work out a price for reimbursable services. In the meantime, a provisional rate of CHF 154.80 will apply until 31 December 2024.

In addition, there will be limits on the number of sessions that are covered. A prescription will allow up to 15 with the possibility of a second prescription of a further 15. After 30 sessions a report will need to be made to the insurance company’s advisory doctor with a cap of 40 sessions.

Currently, psychotherapy is not reimbursed unless it is provided by a psychiatrist or a psychiatric practice of approved status.

According to the Federal Council the change is expected to cost CHF 100 million a year with the possibility of rising to CHF 170 million.

No information was provided on how the extra costs would be funded. Not withstanding cost savings in other areas, extra money will probably need to come from higher premiums or taxes.

