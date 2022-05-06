Le News

Pilot glides from Swiss Jura to southern England

On 1 May 2022, pilot Yves Gerster glided 516km from the Jura mountain range in Switzerland all the way to Lasham in the south of England.

Crossing the channel – source: weglide.org

Gerster took off from Courtelary at 7:35 am and landed in Lasham at 4:44 pm, a little over 9 hours later, according to the website weglide.org.

During the first 13 minutes he was towed to 3,000m before being released. He then headed westward, reaching the English channel at around 2:30pm. Two and a quarter hours later he was on English soil.

Source: weglide.org

The video below shows Gerster on a flight over the Swiss Alps.

