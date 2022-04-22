Le News

Le News

All entry restrictions into Switzerland to go on 2 May 2022

On 21 April 2022, Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced that all entry restrictions into Switzerland related to the Covid-19 pandemic will disappear from 2 May 2022.

All travellers from abroad will be able to travel subject to normal visa requirements from 2 May 2022. Currently, most countries outside the Schengen zone remain on Switzerland’s list of risk countries, which restricts nearly everyone who is unvaccinated or not recovered from Covid-19 without Swiss citizenship or residency from entering Switzerland from those nations.

For example, a US citizen who is unvaccinated or has not had Covid-19 and recovered is not currently able to travel from the US to Switzerland as a tourist. From 2 May 2022 they will be able to.

The change will principally affect unvaccinated tourists who will be able soon be able travel to Switzerland under the normal visa rules as they were before the pandemic.

More on this:
SEM announcement (in English)

