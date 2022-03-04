Young Swiss smoking less and drinking more

A new study of Switzerland’s young people shows how views and habits have changed among this group over 10 years.

Photo by Laura Stanley on Pexels.com

Overall, 19 year old Swiss smoke less, do less sport and consume more alcohol than they did 10 years ago. In addition, the vast majority reported being generally satisfied with life.

Around three quarters said they were satisfied with life with 53% reporting being very satisfied, up from 50%. At the other end of the scale the percentage rose from 8% to 17%. Those with more education were more likely to report general life satisfaction. Those ending their education after compulsory school reported greater insatisfaction than the same group 10 years ago.

The percentage engaging in heavy drinking rose. In 2010, 10% reported drinking five alcoholic drinks in a single session, compared to 17% in 2019. However, smoking dropped from 25% to 17% over 10 years. And sport was less popular. The percentage engaging in a sporting activity fell from 84% to 74%.

There was also a noticeable shift in politics towards the left and centre. The biggest shifts were towards the centre where the percentage moved from 36% to 42% and to the left where the shift was from 28% to 34%. The percentage on the right shrunk from 36% to 24%. To some extent these shifts reflected broad shifts in society. The percentages reporting having parents on the left and centre rose while those with parents on the right shrunk.

However, interest in politics barely moved. In 2010, 54% were fairly or very interested in politics compared to 55% in 2019.

Shifts in openness to differences were also clear. Those displaying homophobia slid from 30% to 15%, while those displaying xenophobia dropped from 45% to 29%.

The study was based on the responses of 100,000 Swiss aged 19 in 2010 and 2019.

