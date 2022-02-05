Le News

New Swiss plates for bike racks launched

From 1 March 2022 it will be possible to order extra licence plates for a bike rack from the cantonal authorities, announced Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office.

Image: FEDRO

This will remove the need to transfer car plates to the bike rack. It is expected that the first plates will be delivered from the end of March 2022. The extra plate, which comes with a red background, is optional.

FEDRO has informed numerous European countries of the change, which has already been accepted by authorities in the following nations:

France
Germany
Austria
Italy
Estonia
The Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Spain
Great Britain

