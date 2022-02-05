More women at head of large Swiss companies

The percentage of women in senior management positions at companies listed on the Swiss SMI and SMIM indexes rose from 13% in 2020 to 19% in 2021.

The rise reflects an increase in the number of women being nominated for these positions in 2021. During the year 4 out of 10 nominees were women, according to a study by the placement agency Russel Reynolds Association. Most of the newcomers (92%) were women from the US, UK, Germany and France.

SMI companies with the largest percentages of women in their leadership were Partners Group (38%), Zurich Insurance Group (36%) and Holcim (30%). SMIM companies leading the way were Temenos (42%), SIG Combibloc (33%) and Ems-Chemie (25%).

By international comparison Switzerland still trails behind a number of nations, including Norway (30%), Finland (27%) and Great Britain (26%). However, Switzerland is ahead of Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

