Swiss epidemiologist sees the end of general Covid restrictions from summer

Swiss epidemiologist Marcel Tanner said that state imposed measures to combat Covid-19 may not be needed from summer, reported RTS.

After the Omicron wave has passed, blanket measures, such as mask wearing and Covid 2G restrictions, may no longer be needed, said Tanner. If we continue to get vaccinated, get booster shots and voluntarily respect certain measures in particular situations, state imposed restrictions could be lifted, he suggested.

The virus in not going to simply disappear, he said. Outbreaks, even small waves will continue. However it could be possible to curb spread with targeted, intermittent and voluntary measures.

Tanner also called for an end to large scale testing and mass data collection after the Omicron wave has passed. Huge amounts of data won’t help with forecasting and will only add to new fears, he said. Shifting to randomised testing focused on people with symptoms, as done with the flu, would make more sense, according to the epidemiologist.

