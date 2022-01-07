Cost of Swiss postage hiked for first time in 18 years

From 1 January 2022, the cost of posting a standard letter for next day delivery (A-class) is 10% higher and a B-class letter 6% higher. These price hikes are the first of their kind in 18 years, reported RTS.

The cost of posting a standard A-class letter is now CHF 1.10, up from CHF 1.00, the cost until 31 December 2021. The price of posting a standard B-class letter is now CHF 0.90, up from CHF 0.85.

The price rise, announced in mid-August 2021, was negotiated down by Switzerland’s consumer price watch dog and represents half of what Swiss Post had hoped for.

Consumer associations were critical of the rise arguing that Swiss postal prices are among the highest in the world. However, a 2019 comparison by Statista ranked Switzerland 13th in Europe on the cost of posting a standard letter. Even after adding the recent 10% price rise and adjusting for a stronger Swiss franc, the cost of a standard letter in Switzerland continues to trail the cost in Denmark, Italy, Norway, Iceland and Finland.

Although the price rise is effective from 1 January 2022, Swiss Post said it will accept letters posted with stamps covering only the old price until the end of January 2022 to allow consumers to use up any old stamps. However, from 1 February 2022, stamps equivalent to the full new price will be required, which means anyone with old stamps will need to get their hands on some 5 and 10 cent top-up stamps.

The cost of posting packages in Switzerland remains unchanged.

