Covid: vaccinated make up 3% of those dying, according to Swiss hospital data

According to hospital reports in Switzerland, vaccination against Covid-19 is highly effective at preventing death.

© Sudok1 | Dreamstime.com

The latest version of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) report, which covers 20 Swiss hospitals, found that only 14 out of 495 Covid-19 deaths recorded between 23 December 2020 and 31 August 2021 were among those fully vaccinated, a figure that comes out at 2.8%. In addition, all 14 of the fully vaccinated who died were aged 60 or over. The deaths relate to 5,928 hospitalisations.

Partial vaccination helped too. Of the total 495 deaths, 44 were partially vaccinated (8.9%), while the remaining 437 (88.3%) were unvaccinated.

The chance of dying once in hospital was 8.4%. This was broadly the same whether fully vaccinated or not. It appears that vaccination cuts the chance of death by reducing the chance of hospitalisation rather than increasing the survival rate once hospitalised.

Of the 5,928 people hospitalised, 5,488 (93%) were unvaccinated, an oversized percentage given the unvaccinated population is significantly smaller than the number vaccinated. By the end of August 2021, around 80% of those aged 60 or more were fully vaccinated – data here.

More on this:
FOPH report – ref page 18 (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

