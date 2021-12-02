Le News

Covid: 2,000 in quarantine after 2 cases of Omicron detected at Swiss school

Around 2,000 people have been placed in quarantine after two cases of Omicron, the latest variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, were detected in a school in Switzerland, reported the canton of Geneva.

On 2 December 2021, two cases of Omicron were detected on the campus of the International School of Geneva based in the commune of Founex in the canton of Vaud. Founex is near Nyon.

Only this campus of the school, which has several, was affected. Those quarantined, which include 1,600 children, are required to take PCR tests, along with the parents and siblings of the children affected, according to cantonal authorities.

The two cases detected have been linked to someone who tested positive for the variant after returning from a trip to South Africa, said the press release.

Around six cases of Omicron have now been confirmed in Switzerland so far.

More on this:
Geneva canton press release (in French)

