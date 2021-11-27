Average Swiss household income reaches nearly 115,000 francs

The gross mean household income in Switzerland was CHF 114,984 (US$ 125,000) in 2019, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Overall, 40% of households in Switzerland had income over this mean while 60% brought in less.

73% of this income came from working, 23% came from pensions, welfare and household transfers such as alimony, and 4% from investment income.

In many places an income this high would offer a life of mild extravagance. However, in Switzerland, it disappears fairly fast.

37% went on taxes, compulsory health insurance, other unavoidable insurance and household transfers such as alimony. A further 14% went on housing and energy, 6% on food and 7% on transport, bringing the total consumed to 65%.

At this point expenditure becomes more discretionary. 6% is spent on dining and hotels, 5% on leisure and 12% on other unspecified things. At this point around 13% is left for a rainy day, amounting to average savings of CHF 14,784 a year.

