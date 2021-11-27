Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Average Swiss household income reaches nearly 115,000 francs

Average Swiss household income reaches nearly 115,000 francs

By Leave a Comment

The gross mean household income in Switzerland was CHF 114,984 (US$ 125,000) in 2019, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

© Petrina Calabalic | Dreamstime.com

Overall, 40% of households in Switzerland had income over this mean while 60% brought in less.

73% of this income came from working, 23% came from pensions, welfare and household transfers such as alimony, and 4% from investment income.

In many places an income this high would offer a life of mild extravagance. However, in Switzerland, it disappears fairly fast.

37% went on taxes, compulsory health insurance, other unavoidable insurance and household transfers such as alimony. A further 14% went on housing and energy, 6% on food and 7% on transport, bringing the total consumed to 65%.

At this point expenditure becomes more discretionary. 6% is spent on dining and hotels, 5% on leisure and 12% on other unspecified things. At this point around 13% is left for a rainy day, amounting to average savings of CHF 14,784 a year.

More on this:
FSO press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp