Covid: cantons discuss restrictions as new cases rise to 14,590 over weekend

On 22 November 2021, the Swiss Federal Office of Health (FOPH) reported 14,590 new case of Covid-19 over the weekend, a daily average of 7,295.

The number of daily cases continues to rise. Last Friday, 6,133 new cases were reported. Over the weekend, the daily average was 7,295, 19% higher than Friday. In addition, 156 were hospitalised with Covid-19 and a further 18 deaths were reported.

According Lukas Engelberger, head of the association of cantonal health directors, Switzerland’s cantons are discussing the possibility of new restrictions to slow the spread of the virus in the face of a new wave, reported RTS.

Some cantons, such as Graubunden, Basel and Nidwlden have already acted. Cantons in French-speaking Switzerland plan to discuss the situation at their weekly meetings.

Basel has already increased Covid certificate and mask requirements in a number settings, such as hospitals, nursing homes and schools. These new requirements start on 24 November 2021 and run until 31 January 2021. Graubünden has made masks compulsory in schools from the 3rd grade in certain regions and increased school testing to twice a week. The canton aims to reduce the spread of the virus to households from school children, who have high rates of infection.

Less than one week from a referendum aimed at overturning the most recent set of Covid rules introduced by the federal government, no new measures are expected to be announced by the Federal Council, which has said it will not make any recommendations until the end of November 2021.

