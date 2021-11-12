Former Swiss parliamentarian blocked by Facebook for posting conspiracy theories

A vocal supporter of the 28 November 2021 vote against Switzerland’s Covid-19 laws, former federal parliamentarian and former leader of the UDC/SVP in the canton of Valais, Oskar Freysinger had one of his recent interview posts blocked by Facebook this week, reported Le Matin.

In the interview, which was successfully posted on other social media, Freysinger, who has worked as a teacher, claims children are being brainwashed and that powerful capitalists and the high tech control of society seen in China are coming together to control humanity.

He also refers to Klaus Schwab’s writing, which includes titles such as “COVID-19: The Great Reset”. These books are often put forward as evidence of negative forces conspiring behind the scenes by those who believe in conspiracy theories.

Regarding vaccination, Freysinger says that people are stupid and that the vaccinations will end when the link between deaths and vaccines becomes clear, unless they avoid the autopsies required to reveal the truth. He says that he also believes that the more people are vaccinated the weaker their immune systems become and that systematic vaccination is a machine that will never be switched off because it makes too much money.

Last week, a senior member of the UDC/SVP in Valais publicly voiced support for conspiracy theories. In an interview with the newspaper Le Nouvelliste, the new head of the UDC/SVP in Valais claimed that Covid-19 is a man made biological weapon with 73 patent applications and that the US election last year was rigged and Donald Trump is the true US president.

A claim underlying many Covid-19 conspiracy theories is the relative harmlessness of the disease. The theory goes that many of the deaths attributed to the disease were caused by something else, overstating the number of lives the virus has taken. In reality, the opposite is more likely. Excess death calculations1, which get around the need to determine the cause of death suggest that Covid-19’s global death toll is a multiple of the official Covid-19 death tally. An excess death calculation done by The Economist puts the global mortality figure at 17.2 million, more than three times the global tally of 5.1 million.

1Excess death calculations involve taking the number of people who die from any cause over a given period and comparing this figure with a historical baseline from recent years.

