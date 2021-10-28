Swiss government moves closer to legalising cannabis

This week, a Council of States commission accepted a plan to regulate the cannabis trade in Switzerland, reported 20 Minutes. This decision by the public health commission follows an earlier one by a parliamentary commission looking at the same question. The way is now clear for parliament to create a new law that lifts the ban on the use of cannabis in Switzerland.

The Council of States commission voted 9 to 2 in favour of changing the rules around the sale and use of cannabis.

A key argument in favour of change is undermining the black market for the substance. A regulated market with taxes, quality controls and rules around advertising is typically viewed as preferable to an unregulated black market, especially regarding minors.

However, the project still has a long way to go before it becomes reality. The new law has not yet been written and presented and requires acceptance by both parliament and the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house. But given the progress of the plan so far there is a chance it will.

The young Socialists and Greens are supportive of the plan. The PLR/FDP is divided but contains a group that would like to see the all drugs decriminalised. However, members of the UDC/SVP and PDC/CVP parties are more sceptical.

More on this:

20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.