Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Swiss government moves closer to legalising cannabis

Swiss government moves closer to legalising cannabis

By Leave a Comment

This week, a Council of States commission accepted a plan to regulate the cannabis trade in Switzerland, reported 20 Minutes. This decision by the public health commission follows an earlier one by a parliamentary commission looking at the same question. The way is now clear for parliament to create a new law that lifts the ban on the use of cannabis in Switzerland.

The Council of States commission voted 9 to 2 in favour of changing the rules around the sale and use of cannabis.

A key argument in favour of change is undermining the black market for the substance. A regulated market with taxes, quality controls and rules around advertising is typically viewed as preferable to an unregulated black market, especially regarding minors.

However, the project still has a long way to go before it becomes reality. The new law has not yet been written and presented and requires acceptance by both parliament and the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house. But given the progress of the plan so far there is a chance it will.

The young Socialists and Greens are supportive of the plan. The PLR/FDP is divided but contains a group that would like to see the all drugs decriminalised. However, members of the UDC/SVP and PDC/CVP parties are more sceptical.

More on this:
20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp