Covid: Switzerland looks at third vaccine doses

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is looking at following the EU and authorising third doses of Covid-19 vaccines, reported 20 Minutes.

© Marina Demidiuk | Dreamstime.com

The FOPH is also considering extending the validity of Covid-19 certificates issued to those who have recovered from the disease. This group currently gets 180 days from the date of a positive Covid-19 test, compared to 365 days for those who are fully vaccinated.

At this week’s Covid-19 press conference, Patrick Mathys, who heads a team managing the pandemic, said that while the number of new cases continues to fall the epidemiological situation remains unfavourable. In some cantons the number of cases has risen and the winter season is coming, presenting a real risk of cases taking off again.

The average age of hospitalised Covid-19 patients has fallen. Around half are now under the age of 55, with those aged 10 to 20 the most affected.

Third doses

Mathys confirmed that discussions related to third doses of vaccine for those over 18 had been discussed. Once the authorisation has been finalised the health authorities will communicate who they recommend receive third doses. But nothing has been decided so far because it is difficult to know how much vaccine protection wanes, he said.

Certificate validity for recovered

The validity of Covid certificates for those who have recovered from the disease could be extended to 12 months in line with those who have been fully vaccinated. Switzerland is in close contact with authorities in Europe and could make a decision on this soon, said Mathys

Little demand for Janssen vaccine

The Janssen vaccine, partly aimed at those with an aversion to mRNA vaccines, has seen little demand, said Linda Nartey, the health chief for the canton of Bern. It is not clear why. It is possible that those who won’t vaccinate with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are against vaccination in general, she said.

