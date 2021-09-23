Beware of debt collection registry intermediaries, says Swiss consumer association

In Switzerland, an official document showing your debt status from the local debt collection register is required for a number of administrative tasks in Switzerland. For example, when applying for an apartment rental agreement or Swiss citizenship.

© Siriporn Kaenseeya | Dreamstime.com

Known as an extrait du registre des poursuites in French or a Betreibungsauszug in German, the document can quickly and easily be obtained online for a fee by applying directly to the relevant office – see links below.

However, various agencies also offer to provide the same documents but at a higher price.

RTS reports that FRC, a consumer association, warns the public against using these agencies. According to FRC, they add a commission without necessarily adding any value. For example, one calling itself Guichet Poursuites-Plus charges CHF 28 francs for an extract that can typically be obtained directly for CHF 18 or less depending on the location.

The process is the same whether the request is made directly or via an agency. The same documents are required for both. There is no time saving.

While these agencies are operating legally and claim they add value, consumers will only gain by avoiding them, says FRC.

Where to order one directly:

Geneva – link.

Zurich – link.

Vaud – link.

