Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss health insurers to refund 300 million francs

Swiss health insurers to refund 300 million francs

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland’s largest health insurers are poised to refund around CHF 300 million to policy holders, reported RTS.

© Yulan | Dreamstime.com

Switzerland’s health insurers have reserves of roughly CHF 12 billion, around 2 times the minimum reserve requirement, and have been under pressure from the government to return the money to policy holders. This week Switzerland’s parliament decided to go one step further and force them to reduce their reserves.

Parliamentarian Lorenzo Quadri said that it is time that parliament intervened so this money is returned to those who have paid excessive premiums.

The Federal Council does not believe in being as heavy handed as parliament and the motion has not been approved by the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house. However, insurance companies have been listening and some are now planning refunds.

Insurance companies must forecast costs and factor in a buffer in case their estimates are too low. Premiums are set based on these forecasts. However, it appears forecasts have been overly generous for a while and a sizeable amount of reserves have built up.

Now Switzerland’s four largest health insurers plan to return part of their reserves to policy holders either via refunds or premium discounts in 2022, according to the newspaper Le Temps.

Assura plans to return CHF 30 million in the form of refunds to its 500,000 policy holders over the coming weeks. Others such as CSS, Helsana and Groupe Mutuel are planning premium discounts in 2022. Helsana has earmarked CHF 70 million of reserves for discounts, CSS CHF 90 million and Groupe Mutuel CHF 113 million.

The refunds and premium rebates still need to be approved by the Federal Office of Public Health, which has so far declined to comment.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp