SWISS considers extending vaccination obligation to passengers

During an RTS interview on the airline’s Covid-19 response SWISS boss Dieter Vranckx discussed how an obligation to vaccinate could be extended to passengers flying on specific routes.

On 24 August 2012, Swiss decided to make vaccination mandatory for all cabin crew. According to Vranckx, a similar policy could be applied to passengers on certain routes. The airline was the first in Europe to make vaccination a requirement for cabin crew. Vranckx said he does not think it will be the last.

Applying such measure to passengers would depend on the destination and connections. And they wouldn’t be directly demanded by the airline but instead rules that airlines would be required to follow, said Vranckx.

It is possible that in the future some nations will make Covid-19 vaccinations an entry requirement in the same way that some already require proof of yellow fever vaccination. Some countries such as Brazil and Ghana require most visitors to be immunised against the disease as a condition of entry.

