SWISS makes Covid vaccination mandatory for all flight staff

On 24 August 2021, the airline SWISS announced it is making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for its entire flying personnel from 15 November onwards.

© Balipadma | Dreamstime.com

The airline explained the requirement was being introduced for operational reasons and as a duty of care towards its employees.

The action is in response to national entry restrictions worldwide. Rules requiring proof of vaccination of air crew is on the rise. Hong Kong was the first SWISS destination to demand it with immediate effect.

The airline said that separate organisational management of vaccinated and unvaccinated crew members and the resulting complexity of the rostering required would make it impossible to ensure continued robust and reliable flight operations in the longer term. Some destinations and regions could no longer be served, and this in turn would seriously diminish the effectiveness of the airline’s hub system.

“We must initiate this action now,” said SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx, “if we are to continue to maintain our global route network and fulfil our care obligations towards our employees.”

Provisions in Swiss’s collective labour agreements for its cockpit and cabin personnel, allow for the move.

