Switzerland moves closer to paying second 1 billion to EU

After Switzerland ended talks with the EU on an institutional framework agreement aimed at replacing the country’s current patchwork of agreements with the bloc in May 2021, some in government have been focused on how to keep the EU on side. One obvious way to curry favour is to make the second 1 billion EU cohesion payment.

© Gpagomenos | Dreamstime.com

However, to make the payment, the Swiss government must agree. This week a commission voted 11 versus 2 in favour of making the payment, moving one step closer to sending the money to the EU, reported RTS.

The next step is approval by both houses: parliament (National Council) and the upper house (Council of States) over the autumn.

In December 2019, the payment was approved by parliament on the condition that the EU did not adopt any discriminatory measures towards Switzerland. However, the Federal Council wants to remove this condition as an act of good will towards Brussels.

