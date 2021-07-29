UK drops quarantine for fully vaccinated European and US visitors

On 29 July 2021, Grant Shapps, UK Secretary of State for Transport, announced that quarantine rules for fully vaccinated people arriving from the US and nations in Europe on the UK’s amber list would be relaxed and that no quarantine would be required for these travellers on arrival in the UK.

© Ajv123ajv | Dreamstime.com

Via Twitter, Shapps said “We’re helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK”.

From 4am on 2 August 2021, people from these countries will be able to come to the UK from an amber list country without having to quarantine if they’re fully vaccinated, said Shapps.

The new rules will apply to people who have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the US or EU, with the final dose at least 14 days before arrival. Previously, only those fully vaccinated in the UK were able to avoid quarantine on arrival in the UK from an amber list country.

Visitors will still need to do the usual pre-departure test (lateral flow or PCR) before arrival and take a PCR test on day 2 of arrival.

Stricter rules will continue to apply to France, which is on the amber list but still requires visitors to quarantine on arrival, even if they are fully vaccinated.

