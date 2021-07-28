Robot mowers harmful to hedgehogs, according to study

Quiet, slow moving robot mowers might look quite harmless. However, research suggests many are not, reports RTS.

Research presented by Swiss Animal Protection, reveals robot mowers present a high risk for hedgehogs. According to tests, 11 out of the 18 robot mowers tested present a high risk injury of death to hedgehogs, particularly young ones.

When faced with danger, rather than escaping, hedgehogs roll up in a ball. But not all robot mowers stop quickly enough to avoid stationary rolled up hedgehogs. When nudged by the mower the blades sometimes cut them, injuring their feet. Their feet get cut, sometimes damaged, said Bernard Bochy, a hedgehog emergency specialist.

Despite assurances from mower manufacturers and retailers, not all of the mowers stop in time. Swiss Animal Protection warns against using these devices. If they must be used it is better to run them during the day and to observe them. The organisation recommends using a manual mower or leaving outside spaces as natural as possible.

