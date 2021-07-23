Le News

Italy to require Covid certificates to access restaurants and cinemas from 6 August

Today, Italy announced that valid Covid certificates will allow anyone 12 years old or over to dine indoors, go to cinemas or attend sports events, reported RSI.

© Erix2005 | Dreamstime.com

The rule change, which will come into effect on 6 August 2021, will allow those aged 12 and over who have received at least one dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine to access a range of venues, including indoor restaurants, cinemas, gyms and sporting events.

Like much of Europe, cases in Italy are rising again. On Thursday, 5,057 new cases were reported in Italy, more than five times the daily number reported at the beginning of the month.

Mario Draghi, Italy’s prime minister, continues to call on Italians to get vaccinated to avoid needing to close everything again.

Italy’s Green Pass allows access to certain places to those who have had one shot of vaccine or tested negative for Covid-19 within 48 hours.

