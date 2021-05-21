Le News

Switzerland ranks 22nd out of 49 nations on gay rights

A ranking published this week placed Switzerland 22nd in a ranking of 49 European nations on gay rights by ILGA-Europe.

© Stefano Ember | Dreamstime.com

Malta (94%) was ranked number 1 while Azerbaijan (2%) was ranked at the bottom in 49th position.

Switzerland was calculated to be only 39% of the way towards a perfect score, according to ILGA-Europe.

Scores consider equality and non-discrimination, family, hate crime and hate speech, legal gender recognition and bodily integrity, civil society space and asylum.

The only measure where Switzerland scored well was civil society space (100%), a measure that looks at freedoms in the public domain.

Switzerland scored particularly badly on hate crime and hate speech (13%), where there are too few laws and too little law enforcement, and on family (33%), where it loses points for a lack of automatic co-parent recognition, medically assisted insemination and recognition of trans parenthood.

Another area of Swiss underperformance is equality and non-discrimination (36%). Here Switzerland loses points for a lack of laws against conversion therapy and laws promoting equality, health and gender expression. In addition, Switzerland gets only 33% on asylum, where there is little relevant training of staff working with asylum seekers.

More on this:
ILGA Europe ranking – Switzerland (in English)

