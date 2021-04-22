Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Covid: the 3 phases of Switzerland’s return to normal

Covid: the 3 phases of Switzerland’s return to normal

By Leave a Comment

This week, Switzerland’s government set out the three phases of its plan to return to normal at a press conference recorded by RTS.

The first is the protection phase, which we are currently in. This involves vaccinating the vulnerable and could last until the end of May 2021.

The second is the stabilisation phase. This involves vaccinating all adults who want the shot. At this point bars could begin to open and larger events could be allowed with access limited to those who have been vaccinated, recovered or recently tested negative. This phase could last until the end of July 2021.

The third phase, known as the normalisation phase, would involve a gradual wind down of remaining measures as the number of cases declines.

Much of what happens depends on vaccination progress, which depends on the level of voluntary uptake. Alain Berset, Switzerland’s minister of health has called for people to get vaccinated, describing it as more than a personal act but also an act of solidarity.

More on this:
RTS broadcast (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp