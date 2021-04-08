France asks Switzerland for help with Covid patients

The French region of Bourgogne-Franche Comté has contacted several Swiss cantons and asked them if they would take Covid patients, according to RTS.

© Hideko1979 | Dreamstime.com

Jacques Gerber, the minister of health in the canton of Jura told RTS that there had been a request from France to prepare in case French hospitals become overloaded.

New cases have only been rising moderately in Switzerland since mid March. In France the number has risen steeply, reaching 60,922 on 4 April. Hospital numbers do not rise immediately, but after a week or so once symptoms develop.

Currently, there are hospital spaces available, said Gerber. But the hospitals must decide whether to accept patients or not based on availability.

The canton of Jura is still waiting to see what impact the recent crowds of people celebrating in Moutier after a historic vote will have on hospital admissions. People at the gatherings have been asked to test if they show any signs of symptoms. The coming week will be critical for determining the level of pressure on local hospitals in Jura.

More on this:

RTS article (in French)

