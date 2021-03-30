Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / 38 percent of Swiss annoyed by people perceived as different

38 percent of Swiss annoyed by people perceived as different

By Leave a Comment

In a recent survey, 38% of Swiss nationals reported feeling annoyed by the presence of people they perceive as different.

© Michael Müller | Dreamstime.com

In 2020, researchers surveyed 3,258 residents of Switzerland aged between 15 and 88 asked them a wide range of questions.

The group most likely to be annoyed by those they perceived to be different to themselves were those born in Switzerland (39%) and Swiss citizens (38%). Those least likely to be annoyed by such people were foreign nationals (19%) and those with a migration background (20%).

Likelihood of annoyance rose with age and falling population density. Those over 65 (39%) were more likely to feel annoyed by people different to themselves than those aged 15 to 24 (31%), 25 to 29 (30%), 40 to 54 (31%) and 55 to 64 (34%). Those living in cities reported less chance of feeling annoyance (27%) than people living in the least populated zones (38%).

Men (35%) had more chance of feeling annoyed than women (31%), and German and Romanche speakers (37%) were more likely than French and Italian speakers (24%) to feel annoyed by difference.

Context mattered too. Overall, feelings of annoyance were most likely to occur at work (23%) and around home (19%) than during daily life (18%).

At the same time, a high percentage of residents reported experiencing discrimination. The most commonly reported forms of discrimination were nationality (56%), language or accent (35%), gender (27%), political views (20%), age (20%), religion (19%), professional position (18%), skin colour (16%), socio-economic group (14%) and ethnicity (14%).

More on this:
Federal statistical office (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Mobile-Oral-B-2.jpg

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp