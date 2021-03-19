The invisible lock invented in Switzerland

Researchers in Switzerland have developed an invisible lock made of a printed transparent electronic material.

The transparent touch sensitive material can be placed anywhere, which means, unlike a traditional keypad, making it very difficult for an intruder to even know where to press.

The team at Switzerland’s EMPA research centre is focused on developing thin film photovoltaics. The polymer film has electronic circuits made from conductive metal oxide-based nanoparticle ink printed on it. The printing can be done with a hi-tech inkjet printer.

The material cannot be seen by the human eye and can be positioned anywhere, such as above a door hinge, says Evgeniia Gilshtein, the lead researcher on the project. The circuits can just as easily be positioned on a pane of glass or a curved door handle, she said. The film is also coupled with a display that shows whether the code was entered correctly.

EMPA press release (in French)

