Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / The invisible lock invented in Switzerland

The invisible lock invented in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Researchers in Switzerland have developed an invisible lock made of a printed transparent electronic material.

The transparent touch sensitive material can be placed anywhere, which means, unlike a traditional keypad, making it very difficult for an intruder to even know where to press.

The team at Switzerland’s EMPA research centre is focused on developing thin film photovoltaics. The polymer film has electronic circuits made from conductive metal oxide-based nanoparticle ink printed on it. The printing can be done with a hi-tech inkjet printer.

The material cannot be seen by the human eye and can be positioned anywhere, such as above a door hinge, says Evgeniia Gilshtein, the lead researcher on the project. The circuits can just as easily be positioned on a pane of glass or a curved door handle, she said. The film is also coupled with a display that shows whether the code was entered correctly.

More on this:
EMPA press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.