Four ways the world has changed for MBA graduates

Brought to you be QS Online MBA events.

The last twelve months have brought high levels of business uncertainty, affecting the ability of businesses to forecast and make hiring decisions.

Unemployment in Switzerland has risen, especially among younger workers. By the end of 2020 unemployment in Switzerland had reached 7.3% among those aged 15-24 and to 5.4% among those aged 25-39, both higher than the 4.9% average. However, as vaccine roll out progresses, the world seems to be getting back to business.

To get a feel for the future we have drawn some insights on the outlook for MBA graduates from a corporate recruiters survey on the Impact of Covid-19 on the hiring of business school graduates, published in September 2020 by GMAC. Here are four key takeaways.

Ability to navigate technological disruption more important than ever

Skills with the greatest increase in demand due to Covid-19 are the ability to navigate the challenges of technological disruption, communication skills, innovation and versatility.

In the finance sector 76% said that the ability to navigate the challenges of technological disruption had increased in importance. The same percentage was 69% in the technology industry and 56% in consulting.

In addition to strengths in technology, ability to innovate (71%) and versatility (65%) rose significantly in importance in finance. Strong communication skills (69%) and versatility (56%) were the biggest movers in consulting, while versatility (53%) and ability to handle a complex global business environment (53%) increased the most for technology firms.

Smaller companies most likely to be hiring

A higher percentage of smaller companies report plans to increase hiring. 14% of businesses with over 10,000 employees reported plans to hire new staff, a percentage that rose to 22% for companies with 1,000 to 9,999 staff, to 35% for companies with 100 to 999 staff, and to 36% for businesses with fewer than 100 employees.

Most growth expected in technology and finance

36% of companies surveyed in the technology sector said they expect to grow, 35% in finance and 22% in consulting. Finance was the most optimistic sector overall with no respondents focused on overcoming challenges – 65% were focused on maintaining market position and 35% on growth and 0% on overcoming challenges. While in consulting and technology 25% and 11% said they were focused on overcoming challenges. 53% in both of these sectors said they were focused on maintaining current market position.

Confidence in business school graduates down only slightly

The confidence of corporate recruiters in the skills and abilities of business school graduates has dropped only slightly. In March 2020, 90% of recruiters were highly confident (44%) or confident (46%) about the ability of graduate business schools to prepare students to be successful in their organisation.

In the September 2020 update, 87% of recruiters were either highly confident (31%) or confident (56%). This suggests that even in a weak global economy, confidence in business schools’ ability to prepare future managerial talent remains steady.

Finding the best MBA for you

Selecting the best business school requires matching your interests and career plans with right school. The upcoming QS Online MBA Event Switzerland connects you directly with admissions directors of leading Swiss and international business schools. In informal online sessions you learn more about the different courses, from full- or part-time to online or executive MBA. It is also your chance to ask questions to the business schools that go beyond the information provided on their websites. Plus you can leave a positive impression for your MBA application. A professional career coach session completes the event’s agenda, giving you valuable advice on interview skills and career planning.

The QS event has been awarded the evolution of business Zoomtopia Award for Innovation for its online events.

Exclusive Scholarships

Starting an MBA is a big commitment and a significant financial investment. As an attendee of the QS event, you are eligible to apply for exclusive scholarships to help you fund your studies.

QS Online MBA Event – Switzerland

Workshop “Interview Skills for the 21st Century” with career coach Jelena Radonjic – Tuesday, 30th March 2021, 18:00 – 18:30

Meetings with top business schools – Tuesday, 30th March 2021, 18:30 – 21:00

Secure your space

Taking part in the event is free. However, spaces for meeting the schools are limited. You can sign up here for to secure your participation: www.topmba.com

Participating schools: HEC Paris, IE Business School, Swiss Business School, University of Zurich EMBA, Business School Lausanne, Imperial College, Alliance Manchester, MIP, ESCP, EU Business School, IFM Geneva, Webster University, Strathclyde Business School, Hult and many more.

Brought to you be QS Online MBA events.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.