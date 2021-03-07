Le News

Swiss vote in favour of face covering ban and Indonesian trade deal but not e-ID – 7 Mar 2021

Today, Swiss voters voted on whether to ban face covering, whether to accept a government plan for issuing electronic IDs and whether to accept a trade deal with Indonesia that some argue does too little to protect tropical forests.

© Meunierd | Dreamstime.com

Both the votes on banning face covering and accepting the trade deal with Indonesia were accepted by 51.2% and 51.7% of voters respectively.

Only in the cantons of Graubunden, a canton with a large tourism sector, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Bern, and the urban cantons of Basel-City, Geneva, Zurich did a majority of voters reject the ban on face covering. Majorities in all other cantons voted in favour of the it.

The vote on the government plan on digital IDs was roundly rejected by 64.4% of the Swiss electorate. One of the main criticisms of the plan was how it involved the private sector.

Two of the three vote results this weekend – the face covering ban and e-ID, went against the government. Only the result of the Indonesian trade deal was in line with a majority of the government.

